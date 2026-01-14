Trending topics:
What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Albacete today in Copa del Rey 2026 Round of 16?

Real Madrid return to action in the Copa del Rey as they face Albacete in the Round of 16. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, here’s what would happen if Los Blancos win, draw, or lose today in the tournament.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Real Madrid face Albacete in the 2026 Copa del Rey as the Round of 16 gets underway. With the tournament entering a decisive stage, here’s what would happen if Los Blancos win, draw, or lose today.

It has not been a great start to the year for Real Madrid. With the Merengues struggling in LaLiga and losing the 2026 Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona, the Copa del Rey has emerged as a tournament that could potentially save their season.

The match against Albacete will not be easy. The Segunda Division side currently sits 17th in the standings, but facing a powerhouse like Real Madrid always provides extra motivation, making the upset a very real possibility.

What happens if Real Madrid defeat Albacete?

If Real Madrid defeat Albacete, they will advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, a victory would represent a significant boost for the club, especially after their recent 2026 Spanish Super Cup loss to Barcelona.

What happens if Real Madrid and Albacete tie?

If the match is tied after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time. Should neither team gain the advantage during the two 15-minute extra-time periods, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

What happens if Real Madrid lose to Albacete?

However, if Real Madrid lose to Albacete, their 2026 Copa del Rey run will come to an end. The tournament is played as a single-elimination format until the semifinals, meaning there is no second leg to recover from a defeat at this stage.

