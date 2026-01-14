The New York Yankees are ramping up their MLB offseason. Along with the trade for Ryan Weathers, reports suggest the Bronx Bombers can still put together a suitable trade package to pursue their top target in the pitching department. However, there is a scenario in which Weathers’ arrival helps ease some of the anxiety in the Bronx before New York truly goes all in on Cody Bellinger.

Despite acquiring Weathers, the New York Yankees are reportedly not done addressing their pitching rotation. On the contrary, they may just be getting started. According to reports around MLB, the Evil Empire may not be so ruthless after all, as the Milwaukee Brewers could get what they are seeking in a potential Freddy Peralta trade.

“The Yankees still have the prospects needed to trade for a frontline SP like Freddy Peralta with MIL looking for young, controllable pitching,” as reported by New York Daily News Sports’ Gary Phillips.

According to the buzz around the league, Bellinger’s dramatic offseason decision will bear no effect in the Yankees’ interest in Peralta and any potential trade for the Brewers’ ace.

Freddy Peralta in action

Peralta’s numbers

During the 2025 MLB season, Peralta put up the following numbers as he appeared in 33 games for the Brewers: 176.2 innings pitched, allowing 124 hits, 54 runs, 53 earned runs, 21 home runs, and 66 bases on balls/walks.

It was quite a turnaround considering Peralta’s numbers in 2024, when he conceded 143 hits, 74 runs, 71 earned runs, 26 home runs, and 68 bases on balls/walks. Still there is room for improvement, and the Yankees may hope they get to watch his potential on full display.

Contract situation

After the Brewers accepted their club option, Peralta has been retained for the 2026 MLB season. It will be his final year under his current contract which will earn him $8 million. However, as Peralta is set to become an unrestricted free agent, Milwaukee is entertaining offers on its star pitcher.

From the Yankees’ perspective, trading for Peralta would only make sense if they have certainties that the 29-year-old Dominican is willing to sign an extension in the Bronx. Otherwise, the Pinstripers would be setting themselves up for a rental which may come back to bite them if they fall short of the World Series once again.

