Steelers request head coach interviews with two brilliant young assistants to replace Mike Tomlin in 2026 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially begun the search for their new head coach following Mike Tomlin’s departure. The team owner, Art Rooney II, confirmed that he and general manager Omar Khan will be in charge of finding the right man.

The profile seems very clear if we analyze the Steelers’ history: a young coach who provides stability to the franchise and keeps them as Super Bowl contenders. The big question is whether Rooney will opt for an offensive or defensive-minded coach.

Bill Cowher was a defensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs before his opportunity in Pittsburgh, and Tomlin held the same position with the Minnesota Vikings. However, in a league increasingly focused on scoring, there could be a huge change in their list of candidates.

Steelers new head coach search after Mike Tomlin’s exit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, as well as the team’s defensive coordinator, Chris Shula. The information was confirmed in a report by Adam Schefter.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first known head coach interview request is for Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, according to sources. Baltimore, Cleveland, and Las Vegas have also requested interviews with him during this hiring cycle.”

Minutes later, Shula’s name appeared as another possibility to replace Mike Tomlin in 2026. “That makes it a pair of Rams coordinators for the Steelers, who have also requested a head coach interview with LA’s defensive coordinator Chris Shula, according to sources.”

