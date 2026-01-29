Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers could sign former Aaron Rodgers teammate as assistant coach in 2026

Mike McCarthy could sign a very intriguing offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. All of this is happening while Aaron Rodgers decides whether to retire or return to the team.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a very interesting candidate for the offensive coordinator position. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, Scott Tolzien will have an interview with the team.

“The Steelers have notified the Saints that they plan to interview assistant Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator, per sources. Tolzien was a Mike McCarthy quarterback in Green Bay and assistant in Dallas. He coached Saints quarterbacks Tyler Shough this year.”

In a very important detail, Tolzien was signed by Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury in 2013. They spent a lot of time together and, considering a coaching staff with many familiar faces from the Packers, this could be another crucial move in trying to convince the veteran quarterback to play in 2026.

Steelers’ offensive coordinator for 2026 season

The interesting part of the situation is that, in his introductory press conference, Mike McCarthy said he intends to be the play caller for the Steelers in addition to his role as the team’s head coach.

However, that doesn’t mean he can’t have an offensive coordinator. In this case, Scott Tolzien also knows McCarthy very well, as he worked with him as an assistant and quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

Following Mike Tomlin’s departure, it is now official that Arthur Smith will not return as offensive coordinator, as he has already signed for the same role with Ohio State in college football. Mike McCarthy would bring in a man he fully trusts, leaving the question of who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2026.

