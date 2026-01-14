Steelers could reportedly consider a surprising coach to replace Mike Tomlin in 2026

Mike Tomlin decided to step down from his position as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a decision that surprised the team and the NFL. Now, in something very unusual for the franchise, the time has come to look for his replacement.

Throughout their history, the Steelers have had only three head coaches since 1969: Chuck Noll (1969–1991), Bill Cowher (1992–2006), and Tomlin (2007–2025). Therefore, with an organization that promises so much stability, the position will be highly sought after by many names on the market.

Obviously, the expectation for anyone who takes over will be to turn the Steelers into Super Bowl contenders and finally put an end to the playoff win drought. What makes all of this interesting is that it is not a four- or five-year decision, but rather, under Pittsburgh’s historical model, a move that could have a huge impact over the next decades.

Who will be next head coach of Steelers?

Chris Shula could be the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report by Albert Breer, he is a name to watch closely as a possible replacement for Mike Tomlin.

“Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is one name I heard for the Steelers about a month ago, as someone they’d kept an eye on in case a day like today came.”

Shula meets many of the requirements that often appeal to Rooney and the Steelers. A young coach at 39 years old, defensively oriented and, with results on his side, the potential to remain with the team for a long time.

