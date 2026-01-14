Steelers reportedly have first list of candidates for next head coach in 2026 after Mike Tomlin stepped down

Mike Tomlin voluntarily decided to step away from his position as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler, there may already be an initial list of candidates to replace him.

“Several defensive coordinators, the Los Angeles Rams’ Chris Shula, the Green Bay Packers’ Jeff Hafley and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Jesse Minter, seem to fit that mold. Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman has rebuffed NFL intrigue but could revisit that for a job like this. The Steelers would be smart to modernize the offense, looking hard at that side of the ball, so several young offensive playcallers could come into play.”

The Steelers are stuck. Seventeen years without winning a Super Bowl and nine seasons without a playoff victory. Considering they have had only three head coaches since 1969, this decision is key for the team’s ownership.

Steelers are looking for their next head coach

After the surprising announcement by Mike Tomlin, Art Rooney II and the Steelers must begin the search for their next head coach immediately in order not to miss the opportunity to sign an attractive candidate.

Fowler notes that one of the Steelers’ biggest advantages is that, due to the importance of the franchise and the possibility of long-term stability, they have immediately become one of the most coveted destinations for any coach.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck, drop-everything job for any and all candidates. The Steelers have had three head coaches since 1969, uncanny stability for the modern era. The championship tradition, coupled with the chance for real tenure, will make Pittsburgh’s the best job available. The Steelers will prioritize leadership, most likely, and as they did with Tomlin, they could identify a rising star in the business.”

