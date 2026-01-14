Steelers confirm Aaron Rodgers could part ways with Pittsburgh after Mike Tomlin’s exit

Art Rooney II spoke about what will happen with the Pittsburgh Steelers following Mike Tomlin’s departure. Obviously, one of the key figures is Aaron Rodgers, considering that he will become a free agent.

According to the team owner, the decision by Tomlin will definitely impact the quarterback, making it likely that the veteran leave as well. “Yeah (it will impact his decision). I mean, Aaron came here to play for Mike Tomlin. So, I think it will most likely affect his decision.”

Rodgers considered retirement before the 2025 season after two very complicated years with the Jets. Mike Tomlin was the person who convinced him to play for the Steelers in an attempt to pursue another Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers could leave Steelers

Aaron Rodgers never said that he wanted to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, either before or after the loss to the Texans. The quarterback clearly mentioned that he would wait for free agency, analyze his options, and then decide his future with his family.

Aaron Rodgers’ retirement is an option after Steelers

If none of the options in the NFL are attractive, Aaron Rodgers could choose retirement, as he no longer has anything to prove. What seems clear, especially after Rooney’s comments, is that the quarterback’s future in Pittsburgh was completely tied to Tomlin’s.

