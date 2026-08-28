Steelers report reveals high trade price for Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are approaching a critical point in their ongoing contract situation with Joey Porter Jr., and NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes a trade could become a realistic option if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while Pittsburgh has yet to give him the massive extension that could make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The stalemate has already generated significant trade speculation around the league.

For the Steelers, the equation is becoming increasingly simple: give Porter the record-setting contract he wants or potentially listen to teams willing to offer premium draft capital for one of the league’s most valuable young cornerbacks.

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Will Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr.?

Ian Rapoport explained that the possibility of a trade becomes much more realistic if the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot resolve the contract situation with their star cornerback.

“If you can’t get a contract done, teams will call and say, ‘How about this player?’ And look, he is a great player. These kinds of players generally get traded for first round picks or premium draft picks. If that is going to happen, that’s what I would expect. At this point, it’s pretty up in the air where this heads. The Steelers can answer all of this with a big contract. It just doesn’t seem like they are there yet. So, we’re gonna keep watching whichever way this goes.”

That is a significant warning for Pittsburgh. Porter is not simply another player entering the final year of his rookie deal. His age, position and performance make him exactly the type of player other teams could be willing to pay heavily to acquire.

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Rapoport’s comments also suggest that the Steelers could potentially receive a first-round pick or other premium selections if they ultimately decide to move on from Porter.

Steelers still have a way to end the drama

Despite the growing trade rumors, Pittsburgh still controls the situation. The Steelers could eliminate virtually all of the uncertainty by giving Porter the contract he wants. The problem is that doing so would require the organization to break from its traditional approach and make an enormous financial commitment at cornerback.

Porter’s potential extension has become even more complicated because the cornerback market continues to rise. If Pittsburgh agrees to make him the highest-paid player at his position, the deal could have implications for other young stars around the league as well.

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That financial reality appears to be at the center of the current impasse. The Steelers have also created additional salary-cap flexibility by restructuring DK Metcalf’s contract, generating nearly $18 million in 2026 cap space. However, that move was expected regardless of Porter’s situation, rather than being specifically designed to facilitate his extension.

Joey Porter Jr. trade rumors are getting louder

The possibility of a Porter trade is no longer simply fan speculation. Rapoport’s comments indicate that teams around the NFL are monitoring the situation and could reach out to Pittsburgh if the Steelers make him available.

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That creates a fascinating dilemma for general manager Omar Khan. Trading Porter for premium draft capital could give the Steelers significant resources to strengthen the roster in future drafts.

But losing a 26-year-old cornerback entering his prime would also create a major hole in a defense that expects to compete immediately. The Steelers therefore have a decision to make before the situation becomes even more complicated.

If Khan is willing to make Porter the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, the saga could end with a long-term extension. If the Steelers remain unwilling to meet that market, however, Rapoport’s latest update suggests they may have to seriously consider what other teams are willing to offer. For now, Porter’s future in Pittsburgh remains completely up in the air.