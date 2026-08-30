NY Giants release Brandon Allen and Jake Haener: Updated QB depth chart behind Jaxson Dart

Thinking about the 2026 NFL season, Jaxson Dart is losing two of his teammates on the depth chart after the New York Giants released Brandon Allen and Jake Haener.

With the New York Giants trimming down their roster to 53 men, the quarterback room suffered changes. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants decided to cut Brandon Allen, shortening the depth chart behind Jaxson Dart. Giants insider Jordan Raanan, meanwhile, revealed Jake Haener‘s release.

In this way, the quarterback room was left with only one name behind Dart. His primary backup will be the experienced Jameis Winston, while the third option now remains vacant.

It remains to be seen whether the G-Men will ultimately add a new name to this position. Raanan, however, revealed on his X account that Haener could land on the Giants’ practice squad.

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The Giants had previously released multiple players, including Isaiah Hodgins, who was expected to become an interesting weapon in the passing game for this team. There is less and less time left until the start of a new season, and every team wants to put together the most competitive roster possible.

Brandon Allen #12, Jaxson Dart #6 and Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

The team around Dart

With Dart locked in as the focal point of the franchise in his second year, head coach John Harbaugh and the front office are laser-focused on shaping the offense around his dynamic skill set. Dart showed serious promise during his rookie campaign, putting up 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions with a 91.7 passer rating across 14 games (12 starts), alongside 487 rushing yards and 9 scores on the ground.

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To help him take that massive year-two leap, the goal in New York is all about upgrading the protection upfront and surrounding him with elite playmakers like Malik Nabers, allowing Harbaugh to fully unlock a balanced, high-octane scheme built for Dart’s dual-threat talent.

One less protector for Dart

The moves continued to happen in East Rutherford, and this time it was the offensive line that was affected. According to Mike Garafolo, who also reported it on X, Lucas Patrick was cut and will not be part of the Giants’ 53-man roster for the upcoming season.