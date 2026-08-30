Aaron Donald comes out of NFL retirement: Age, contract, and updated Rams defense

Finally, the Los Angeles Rams secured an elite defense for the 2026 NFL season with the highly anticipated return of Aaron Donald.

Finally, the dream of many on the West Coast became a reality, and the prodigal son is returning to his home. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at the age of 35, Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement and joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $20M deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $30M.

In this way, Sean McVay managed to put together one of the strongest defenses in the league, if not the strongest. Donald joins names such as Myles Garrett, Omar Speights, and Byron Young, without overlooking the secondary, which features Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

No. 99 joins forces with Garrett, with the two being among the best players in NFL history at their position. Can they win another Super Bowl ring for the franchise this season?

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Donald’s last official game

The legendary career of this player reached a pause some time ago. Aaron Donald’s final professional game came on January 14, 2024, in a tense 24–23 NFC Wild Card loss against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The future Hall of Famer played all 51 defensive snaps and recorded three total tackles, constantly drawing double teams as Detroit’s offensive line prioritized containing him.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams hugs Head coach Sean McVay.

Rams put together a fearsome defense

It is often said in this sport that defense wins championships. That is why the Rams did not hesitate to spend big and have managed to put together one of the defenses that none of the other 31 teams will want to face:

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DE Myles Garrett

DT Aaron Donald

DT Kobie Turner

DT Braden Fiske

DT Poona Ford

DE Byron Young

LB Nate Landman

LB Omar Speights

CB Trent McDuffie

CB Jaylen Watson

S Quentin Lake

S Kam Curl

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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Myles Garrett.

The Rams’ debut in the 2026 NFL season

The beginning of a new dream for this franchise will take place far from home, as they will make their debut in none other than Melbourne, Australia. From there, the Rams will face a series of tough matchups as they look to start the season on the right foot.

vs San Francisco 49ers, September 10 (Week 1)

vs New York Giants, September 21 (Week 2)

at Denver Broncos, September 27 (Week 3)

at Philadelphia Eagles, October 4 (Week 4)

vs Buffalo Bills, October 12 (Week 5)