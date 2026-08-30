Chiefs make roster decisions at TE as Travis Kelce might be entering final NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs know time is not on the side of Travis Kelce, and that might have swayed a decision on the roster.

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a key roster decision. With tight end Travis Kelce getting older and possibly in his last season in the NFL, the team was forced to make tight end an absolute priority.

According to Nate Taylor of ESPN, the Chiefs will keep Jake Briningstool on their 53-man roster. Taylor also reported that “Briningstool, who went undrafted last year, had a strong training camp & was impressive in the preseason as a pass catcher & a willing blocker.”

On the other side, Tre Watson was cut from the team. Hence, Briningstool, who is 23 years old, stands at 6’6″ and weighs around 240 lbs, earned the trust over Watson. Given that Kelce might be retiring soon, Briningstool could get more prominence in the next couple of seasons.

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Chiefs TE depth chart for 2026

Travis Kelce is still the undisputed TE1 of the team. However, the Chiefs are previewing a future without him. Kelce is 36 years old and has been regressing for the last couple of years. With his retirement looming, this is how the depth chart is looking:

Jake Briningstool looks like TE3 after the Rams game. He needs more snaps with the 1s!@KingdomKast x #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Z4nw0pbgjx — Phillip P-Mac McGruder (@McGruderPmac) August 17, 2026

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Jared Wiley

Jake Briningstool

Mason Pline

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Briningstool’s college stats

Out of Clemson, Briningstool played four years for the Tigers. In 2024, he racked up 530 yards with seven touchdowns. He comes from a blue-chip program and into a top-tier NFL franchise with arguably the best head coach in the league.