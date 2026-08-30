NY Giants release Braxton Berrios ahead of roster deadline: WR will be back on depth chart for Week 1

The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but the surprising move may only be temporary.

The New York Giants have made a surprising decision involving Braxton Berrios as they continue finalizing their 53-man roster ahead of the deadline. A key move for the WR room.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are releasing the veteran wide receiver but already have a plan to bring him back before the regular season opener.

The move could therefore be less about Berrios’ performance and more about roster management, giving the Giants additional flexibility while they make their final decisions at several positions.

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Why are the Giants releasing Braxton Berrios?

Adam Schefter reported that the Giants are releasing Braxton Berrios but intend to bring him back for the first game of the regular season. “The Giants are releasing veteran WR Braxton Berrios but plan on bringing him back for the first game, per source.”

The key to understanding the move is Berrios’ veteran status. Because he is a vested veteran, the Giants can release him without exposing him to the waiver process. That gives the organization an opportunity to temporarily clear a roster spot without necessarily losing the player.

Senior NFL writer Dan Duggan explained the strategy behind the decision. “Here’s where you can play around with roster spots since Berrios is a vested vet and isn’t subject to waivers.” That is particularly valuable for a Giants team facing difficult decisions across the roster.

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Can Braxton Berrios return to the Giants?

Yes. The Giants can bring Braxton Berrios back after making their initial roster cuts, and that appears to be the plan. Reporter Ryan Dunleavy further explained the roster maneuver:

“Roster gymnastics. Giants are cutting Braxton Berrios because he doesn’t go through waivers. He can come back for Week 1 on the active roster or be elevated from PS.”

That means the release should not necessarily be interpreted as a sign that Berrios has lost his roster battle. Instead, the Giants appear to be taking advantage of the rules to create flexibility before the deadline. Now, the Giants appear to have found a way to keep that option available while giving themselves additional flexibility for the final roster decisions.