The Pittsburgh Steelers may already be laying the groundwork for their next franchise quarterback, even as uncertainty continues to surround their short-term plans at the position.

According to a report from Judy Battista, the organization “really likes” sixth-round pick Will Howard and is interested in seeing what they can get out of him moving forward. “As for the long-term plan, they really like Will Howard, their sixth-round draft pick last season. Mike McCarthy wants to work with him. The Steelers want to see what they can get out of Howard.”

All of this becomes even more intriguing when considering the current situation involving Aaron Rodgers. There has been speculation about a possible one-year return in 2026, a scenario that would clearly represent a short-term approach for a franchise still trying to stabilize the quarterback position.

How Aaron Rogers’ retirement decision impacts Steelers QB situation

If Aaron Rodgers does return for one final season trying to chase a Super Bowl, it would likely serve as a bridge. And if that is the case, evaluating Howard now becomes even more critical. The Steelers would need to determine whether he can develop into a viable long-term option or whether the organization must continue the search for the next franchise cornerstone.

The urgency is amplified by the competitive landscape of the AFC, where elite quarterback play often defines postseason success. The names are stellar: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow. Waiting too long to identify a long-term answer could leave Pittsburgh behind.

For McCarthy, working closely with Howard offers a chance to mold a young passer within his offensive system rather than relying solely on veteran stopgaps. He’s been known as great quarterback whisperer working with stars like Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. For the Steelers, it could quietly signal the beginning of a transition. One that prioritizes internal development over temporary fixes.

Whether Rodgers ultimately returns or not, the coming months represent a pivotal stretch for Pittsburgh’s quarterback future. If Will Howard shows he can handle a larger role, the Steelers’ long-term answer may already be in the building.