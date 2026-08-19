Steelers will make surprising QB decision for game against NY Jets

Mike McCarthy is turning the Steelers' second preseason game into a showcase for Will Howard and Drew Allar.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a significant change at quarterback for their second preseason game, and Mike McCarthy is giving his two young quarterbacks the spotlight.

McCarthy has confirmed that Will Howard will start against the New York Jets, with rookie Drew Allar serving as the backup. The decision gives both young quarterbacks an extended opportunity to show what they can do in live-game action.

The biggest surprise is what will not happen. Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph will both sit out, meaning the Steelers will use the preseason matchup to focus entirely on the development of their young quarterbacks.

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Will Howard will start vs Jets

Will Howard will get the first-team opportunity against the New York Jets, while Drew Allar will enter the game behind him. McCarthy explained that the Steelers want to maximize the opportunities available to both young quarterbacks.

“We’re going to play the two young guys. That will be our focus. I think you understand they’re young. Will didn’t get to play last year. He was a first-year player. We have two veterans that we feel really good about with Aaron and Mason. I saw what I needed to see from Mason last week. I want to maximize the opportunities for Will and Drew.”

The decision is particularly important for Howard. The former college star did not play during his rookie season, so the Steelers have limited NFL tape to evaluate as they prepare for his second year.

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Giving him the start against the Jets should provide Howard with an important opportunity to operate the offense against a live defense and demonstrate how much he has developed since joining Pittsburgh.

Allar will also receive meaningful snaps, giving the rookie another chance to show why the Steelers viewed him as a potential long-term piece when they selected him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Why aren’t Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph playing?

Aaron Rodgers will not play against the Jets, and neither will Rudolph. For Rodgers, the decision is not surprising. The veteran quarterback is firmly established as Pittsburgh’s QB1 and does not need an extensive preseason workload to prove his value to the team.

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Rudolph’s absence is more interesting. After starting the Steelers’ preseason opener, the veteran quarterback apparently gave McCarthy enough information for the coaching staff to turn the attention toward Howard and Allar.

McCarthy’s comment that he “saw what I needed to see from Mason last week” suggests that Rudolph’s opportunity against the Jets was never the priority. The Steelers instead want to use the available reps to evaluate their younger quarterbacks.

What does this mean for the Steelers QB depth chart?

There is no real question about who will start the regular season: Aaron Rodgers remains the Steelers’ starting quarterback. The more intriguing battle is behind him.

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Rudolph, Howard and Allar are competing for the roles that will determine the depth of Pittsburgh’s quarterback room and potentially shape the franchise’s future. Mason has the advantage to be QB2.

McCarthy’s decision sends a clear message about the purpose of Pittsburgh’s second preseason game: Rodgers and Rudolph have already shown the coaching staff enough. Now it is time to find out what the young quarterbacks can do.