Mike McCarthy confirms revealing update on Steelers QB2 job

Mike McCarthy has delivered a major endorsement of Mason Rudolph, suggesting the veteran may have gained an edge in the Steelers' QB2 competition behind Aaron Rodgers.

Mike McCarthy is giving Mason Rudolph plenty of credit as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition continues to develop behind Aaron Rodgers in training camp.

Rodgers is firmly established as Pittsburgh’s QB1 heading into the 2026 season, but the battle for the backup job remains one of the more intriguing storylines of the team. Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar are also competing for opportunities, but McCarthy’s latest comments suggest Rudolph may have created some separation.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio, McCarthy said he has been impressed with what Rudolph has shown despite giving him limited reps. “Mason, we’ve been kinda putting him just on limited reps. I gave him a little more in the beginning, but I’ve been extremely impressed with him. So, I would be very confident playing with Mason. You know, I think you have to be realistic.”

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Is Mason Rudolph winning the Steelers QB2 job?

Mason Rudolph has taken the lead for the QB2 job with the Steelers. Mike McCarthy’s comments went beyond simply praising Mason Rudolph’s performance.

The Steelers head coach appeared to suggest that the veteran has already established himself as someone Pittsburgh could trust if Aaron Rodgers is unavailable.

“You have to win games with your backup quarterback sometimes in this league. You know, he’s definitely established himself that way. And you don’t really know a guy from across the field until you get a chance to work with him. So, I’ve been very impressed with him.”

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That is a significant endorsement considering the Steelers have two younger quarterbacks who are also competing for the job. Howard is entering his second NFL season, while Allar is a rookie trying to establish himself within Pittsburgh’s new offensive system.

Rudolph, meanwhile, already knows the organization and has NFL starting experience. That familiarity could become extremely valuable for McCarthy, particularly with a 42-year-old Rodgers leading the offense.

Steelers QB depth chart gets more intriguing

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently released their first depth chart of training camp, with Rodgers listed as the starter and Rudolph surprisingly ahead of Howard and Allar.

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McCarthy’s latest comments could reinforce that decision. While the competition is not necessarily over, the coach’s confidence in Rudolph suggests that experience and reliability may be winning the battle for the QB2 role.

For Pittsburgh, having a trusted backup behind Rodgers could be crucial. The Steelers have championship ambitions in 2026, and if Rodgers were forced to miss time, McCarthy would need someone capable of keeping the offense competitive. Right now, Rudolph appears to be making a strong case that he is that player.