Drew Allar reveals Aaron Rodgers impact during first weeks with Steelers

Drew Allar is getting one of the most valuable opportunities possible for a young quarterback in the NFL: learning directly from Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie has spent his first weeks around the four-time MVP, taking advantage of Rodgers’ experience as he adjusts to the speed and demands of professional football.

Allar has impressed at different moments during training camp, but his development is being closely watched because the Steelers already have an established QB1 in Rodgers and several quarterbacks competing for the spots behind him.

For Allar, however, the value of having Rodgers in the building goes beyond competition. The rookie revealed that he has been picking the veteran’s brain about one specific part of his passing mechanics.

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Drew Allar on learning from Aaron Rodgers

Drew Allar explained that he has been working with Aaron Rodgers on the trajectory of his throws, an area where the veteran quarterback has developed an elite level of precision throughout his career.

“I felt really good, and it’s been something I’ve been working on, in terms of the trajectory of the throw. I’ve been picking Aaron Rodgers’s brain on it for like a week or so. So, to kind of be able to have the chance to do it in a live setting, even though it’s 7-on-7, but against live DBs in tight coverage. I felt really good.”

That detail is important because Allar is still learning how to translate his physical tools into consistent NFL-level execution. Having someone like Rodgers available to offer advice could accelerate that process. During his time at Penn State, mechanics was one of the main factors against Drew.

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Drew Allar’s Steelers QB competition

Allar enters a crowded quarterback room in Pittsburgh. Rodgers is locked in as the starter, while Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are also competing for roles behind him.

That makes every training-camp opportunity important for the rookie. Allar may not be expected to challenge Rodgers for the starting job immediately, but his development could influence the Steelers’ long-term plans at the position.

Rodgers’ presence gives Allar an unusual advantage. Instead of simply watching one of the league’s most accomplished quarterbacks from a distance, he can ask questions, study his mechanics and receive direct feedback.

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For the Steelers, that could be one of the hidden benefits of bringing Rodgers to Pittsburgh. Even if Allar does not play a major role in 2026, the experience of spending a season learning from Rodgers could become an important part of his development as a potential quarterback of the future.