Former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore opened up on his past with the New England Patriots and took a couple of shots at the organization.

It's not too often that a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year becomes available, which is why the Carolina Panthers didn't hesitate to pull the trigger and trade for Stephon Gilmore as soon as they could.

The standout defender wasn't a part of Bill Belichick's plans anymore, even though he's still in his prime and was capable of providing more depth to an already dominant and scary defensive unit.

And now that Gilmore has officially made his debut with the Panthers, he didn't hesitate to throw a couple of darts and call out the New England Patriots for the way they handled his contract and quadriceps injury.

NFL News: Stephon Gilmore Says He Didn't Like The Way Patriots Handled His Injury

"I just didn't like how they handled my situation, my injury. A lot went on with that I didn't agree with," Gilmore told Patriots reporters, as quoted by ESPN. "Now that I'm here, I'm able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready to where I need to be. I learned a lot there. I have a lot of friends there. A lot of great coaches. I just didn't like how they handled my situation with my injury."

"I don't want to get into specifics. I just didn't agree with it. I've put it behind me, and [am getting] ready for this game," Gilmore added when asked what the Patriots could have done differently regarding his injury.

Gilmore Felt Underpaid And Underappreciated

Gilmore had already stated that he felt like he deserved way more than the $7 million base salary he was due to make this season. But that's just not the way the Patriots usually handle their finance:

"That's a reason also, too," the defensive star said. "But a lot goes on into it. It's not just one specific thing. At the end of the day, it's a business. They treat it like a business, and we made the best decision for each other. ... We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions, whether it was the contract or whatever."

"I was OK with it (the trade). It's a business. You can't really control things when you're playing in the National Football League. You just have to go with it, and I did. God put me in this position, and I'm happy. It was better for both of us to be in this position and I'm happy I'm back home now. Things just didn't work out. That's life. You have to move on, and handle your situation the best way you can. ... This is in the past. We have a big game this week coming up. I'm just looking forward to that opportunity," Gilmore concluded.

At the end of the day, the South Carolina native was cool with being traded close to home. He's now focused on trying to help his new team make the playoffs, which will be a bit of an uphill battle.