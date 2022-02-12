This 2022 game will be one of the few appearances of the Bengals in the Super Bowl, they had a good record during the last century, the team managed to reach the super bowl during the toughest moments in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals are one step away from closing out the 2021-22 NFL season with a big trophy, but to do so they must win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13 at SoFi Stadium. But the playoffs were not easy for the Bengals as luck was on their side.

Being Underdogs in a Super Bowl is a negative thing for any team, the Bengals are underdogs in Super Bowl 56, but the Simpsons once predicted in an episode that the Bengals won a Super Bowl.

The Bengals have a good offense with Joe Burrow at quarterback and next to him is Chase as the team's best wide receiver. The franchise's defensive problems came to the fore in the game against the Chiefs, but the Bengals did their best to fill those gaps.

Have the Cincinnati Bengals ever won a Super Bowl?

No, the Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. They lost two consecutive times against the 49ers, it is one of the few losing streaks in the NFL where a team loses two or more Super Bowls against the same team.

How many postseasons have the Bengals played in?

The Bengals have 15 playoff appearances since 1970 when they first played in the Divisional Round and lost to the Colts. The first time they won in the postseason was the same year they lost their first super bowl in 1981.

Who was the Bengals quarterback before Joe Burrow?

In 2019, before Burrow's arrival at the franchise, Andy Dalton was the starting quarterback, the season was poor in 2019 for the Bengals with 2-14-0 overall. Dalton threw for 3,494 passing yards, 16 touchdowns with 3 interceptions, but the Bengals' offense was the 30th worst ranked of the season.

