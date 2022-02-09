The Bengals have the option of choosing their uniform to play in Super Bowl LVI therefore the Rams will need to wear an alternate uniform for the big game. Check here their uniform colors.

The uniforms in the Super Bowl LVI play a fundamental role for the teams, if they play with their favorite uniform things could go better for the them. Superstition or not, if one of the teams pick their uniform the other team in the game must play in one of their alternate colors.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be the home team during Super Bowl LVI, which gives them the option to choose their uniform colors for the game. The Bengals are the home team because the NFL alternates that home field between the AFC and NFC each season.

Bengals fans will surely wear any type of team jersey during the big game, but in football there are fans superstitions with uniforms, some fans like to wear the same color jersey that the team will wear on the day of the big game.

What uniforms will the Bengals wear during the Super Bowl 56?

The Bengals as the AFC home team will wear their full black top with minimal orange details on the shoulders, their uniform pants will be white. Bengals players will use their typical orange and black stripers helmets

What uniforms will the Rams wear during the Super Bowl 56?

The Rams will wear an alternate uniform which is a white top with blue and yellow details on the shoulders, yellow pants. The Rams helmet is the classic blue with the yellow horns on the sides.

Both team uniforms will have the Super Bowl LVI patch on their jerseys, in addition to that the SoFi Stadium is already ready with all the end zone schemes and big logo in the middle of the football field.

