Get ready for an incredible show at the halftime of Super Bowl LVIII, marking the conclusion of the season. To ensure you don’t miss a moment, here’s all the essential information about the game, including details on how to catch it on TV or through live streaming in your country.
The highly awaited Super Bowl halftime show garners as much excitement as the game itself, drawing millions of viewers globally eager to experience a one-of-a-kind performance. For the upcoming 2024 edition, the responsibility of captivating the audience during the halftime show falls on the shoulders of Usher.
Amid widespread speculation regarding the featured artists, the NFL and Apple Music officially confirmed the news through various social media channels, accompanied by a commercial featuring Kim Kardashian. Usher, a distinguished American singer, stands out as a key male figure in the realms of R&B, Dance, and Pop.
Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Australia: 12:00 PM (February 12)
Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (February 12)
Belgium: 4:00 AM (February 12)
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 PM
Croatia: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Denmark: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Egypt: 3:00 AM (February 12)
France: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Germany: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Ghana: 1:00 AM (February 12)
Greece: 3:00 AM (February 12)
India: 6:30 AM (February 12)
Indonesia: 9:00 AM (February 12)
Ireland: 1:00 PM (February 12)
Israel: 3:00 AM (February 12)
Italy: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Jamaica: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 3:00 AM (February 12)
Malaysia: 9:00 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Morocco: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Netherlands: 2:00 AM (February 12)
New Zealand: 11:00 AM (February 12)
Nigeria: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Norway: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Philippines: 7:00 AM (February 12)
Poland: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Portugal: 1:00 PM (February 12)
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (February 12)
Serbia: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Singapore: 9:00 AM (February 12)
South Africa: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Spain: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Sweden: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Switzerland: 2:00 AM (February 12)
UAE: 5:00 AM (February 12)
UK: 1:00 PM (February 12)
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: depor.com
United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, CBS, Nickelodeon (kid-friendly version), Univision, ViX Premium
United Kingdom: ITV1, Sky Sports and Sky Showcase
Canada: TSN, RDS and CTV
Australia: Channel 7
Mexico: Canal 5, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, ESPN, Star+, Canal 9
Germany: RTL, Nitro
France: M6 and BeIN Sports
Latin America: ESPN and Star+