Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 11, 2024

Get ready for an incredible show at the halftime of Super Bowl LVIII, marking the conclusion of the season. To ensure you don’t miss a moment, here’s all the essential information about the game, including details on how to catch it on TV or through live streaming in your country.

The highly awaited Super Bowl halftime show garners as much excitement as the game itself, drawing millions of viewers globally eager to experience a one-of-a-kind performance. For the upcoming 2024 edition, the responsibility of captivating the audience during the halftime show falls on the shoulders of Usher.

Amid widespread speculation regarding the featured artists, the NFL and Apple Music officially confirmed the news through various social media channels, accompanied by a commercial featuring Kim Kardashian. Usher, a distinguished American singer, stands out as a key male figure in the realms of R&B, Dance, and Pop.

Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (February 12)

Belgium: 4:00 AM (February 12)

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Egypt: 3:00 AM (February 12)

France: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Germany: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Ghana: 1:00 AM (February 12)

Greece: 3:00 AM (February 12)

India: 6:30 AM (February 12)

Indonesia: 9:00 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 1:00 PM (February 12)

Israel: 3:00 AM (February 12)

Italy: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 AM (February 12)

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (February 12)

New Zealand: 11:00 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Norway: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Philippines: 7:00 AM (February 12)

Poland: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Portugal: 1:00 PM (February 12)

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (February 12)

Serbia: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Singapore: 9:00 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Spain: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (February 12)

UAE: 5:00 AM (February 12)

UK: 1:00 PM (February 12)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: depor.com

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, CBS, Nickelodeon (kid-friendly version), Univision, ViX Premium

United Kingdom: ITV1, Sky Sports and Sky Showcase

Canada: TSN, RDS and CTV

Australia: Channel 7

Mexico: Canal 5, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, ESPN, Star+, Canal 9

Germany: RTL, Nitro

France: M6 and BeIN Sports

Latin America: ESPN and Star+