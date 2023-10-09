Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season was a complete disaster for Dak Prescott. As the Dallas Cowboys were easily defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, now a three-time Pro Bowler has destroyed the quarterback for his poor performance.

One of the standout matchups in Week 5 featured the 49ers and the Cowboys, two teams seen as strong contenders for this year’s Super Bowl. In the end, it was San Francisco that emerged victorious.

The 49ers secured a decisive victory over the Cowboys with a final score of 42-10. Dak Prescott had a terrible night, throwing three interceptions that led to his benching by Coach Mike McCarthy at the end of the game.

Three-time Pro Bowler slams Dak Prescott following a tough defeat against the 49ers

Dak Prescott is facing what could be the most important year of his career. The quarterback has really struggled lately, and it seems like the Cowboys may consider a change soon if he doesn’t succeed this season.

In Week 5, Prescott once again threw multiple interceptions that cost his team points against. After three turnovers, Mike McCarthy decided to bench him and end the game with Cooper Rush as quarterback.

At the end of the game, 3-time Pro Bowl Donte Whitner, now an analyst for NBC, absolutely destroyed the veteran quarterback. “Dak Prescott sucks. Period” the former safety said. “They talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top tier QB, franchise guy, I don’t see it. I see them trying to cover up for what he lacks.”

How many interceptios did Dak Prescott threw in 2022?

Dak Prescott finished the 2022 season with 15 interceptions. Entering Week 6, he has thrown a total of 69 throughout his entire career.