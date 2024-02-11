The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have fought hard during the first two quarters of Super Bowl LVIII. A fumble by Isiah Pacheco prevented Andy Reid’s team from getting to the endzone, and Jake Moody set an NFL record with a 55-yard field goal.

However, as usually happens at this time of the year, millions of people didn’t tune in to watch the game. As with every Super Bowl, all eyes were set on the halftime show.

This time wasn’t the exception to the rule, especially knowing that R&B supestar Usher was going to be in charge of the show. As expected, he rocked Allegiant Stadium with some classics.

Needless to say, Usher’s show with Alicia Keys‘ surprising appearance prompted plenty of reactions on social media. With that in mind, we’ve gathered some of the funniest and wildest memes from his performance.

Funniest Memes From Usher’s Performance At The Halftime Show

https://twitter.com/KmaFs_/status/1756852904076460252

https://twitter.com/EmSheDoesIt/status/1756853192061600200

While some people expected this to be a high-scoring affair, the defense has set the stage thus far. Steve Spagnuolo and Steve Wilks are winning the chess match thus far, with a 10-3 score in favor of Kyle Shanahan’s squad.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could break loose any time now, although the Niners’ stout defensive line has put a lot of pressure on him to keep the reigning Super Bowl MVP on his toes.

As for Brock Purdy and the Niners’ offense, they’ve been able to move the chains in their own half, but except from Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown run with under five minutes left to go in the half.

Scoring should go way up in the final thirty minutes of the game, especially when defenses start getting tired legs. So, don’t go anywhere, don’t touch your remote, and stay tuned to find out who’s going to take the Vince Lombardi trophy home this year.