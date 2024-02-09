The Super Bowl 2024 will determine the best team of the 2023 NFL season. At the end of the game, it’s tradition for players of the winning team to pour Gatorade over their head coach. The big question remains: What will this year’s color be?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday. Anticipate an electrifying game, featuring potent offenses and staunch defenses, promising a spectacular showdown at Allegiant Stadium.

In NFL history, a common tradition is to witness players pouring a cooler full of Gatorade over their head coach to celebrate the win. However, this beverage comes in a variety of colors, and fans often try to predict which one will be used.

Super Bowl 2024: What is the most common Gatorade color used in football?

Will either Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan expect a bath of Gatorade over their heads by the end of Super Bowl LVIII? Players typically celebrate their head coaches through this tradition, dumping the beverage over them after securing a victory.

For a long time, this has been a tradition in the Super Bowl. Oddsmakers know that fans are keen on this matter, often placing bets on which color Gatorade will be dumped over the winning coach.

Since 2001, the most common color of the Gatorade poured over head coaches has been orange with five times. Blue and clear have been used four times each, while in four other games, there was no Gatorade bath at all.

Currently, purple leads the odds as the favorite to be poured over the head of the winning head coach with +250. The list continues as follows: Red (+275), Yellow/Green (+300), Blue (+350), Orange (+500), Clear/Water (+1000), and no Gatorade bath (+1600).

What color Gatorade do the Chiefs use?

During their Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs used different colors of Gatorade for their victories; the first one was purple and the second one was orange.

What color Gatorade do the 49ers use?

As for the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, the team’s head coach, was asked in press conference about his favorite color of Gatorade. He said that he usually goes for orange, but he prefers to drink water on the sidelines.