Super Bowl-winning coach makes strong statement about Bill Belichick’s NFL absence

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton sent a clear message about Bill Belichick’s absence. After 24 years with the New England Patriots, Belichick left the franchise in 2024, marking the end of an era in Foxborough.

Belichick is now coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors about teams interested in the legendary coach.

Payton is convinced it won’t be long before Belichick is given a new chance in the league. He has won 302 games in 467 total matchups. Belichick is still trying to become the winningest coach in NFL history, but it’s unclear when he will be given a new chance in the league.

Sean Payton says he misses Bill Belichick in the NFL

Talking with reporters on Wednesday, Payton revealed his feelings on not seeing Belichick coaching in the NFL.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Payton said.“I miss him not being in the league. I miss him not being in the league and I wouldn’t be surprised—and I would be somewhat hopeful that he ends up back in the league. We’d all be better for it. He’s something.”

He then proceeded to explain how the Pro Bowl made him and Belichick close to each other.

“So when you’re there 10 days, and you realize the Pro Bowl practice is half an hour, you’re going to have a lot of time,” Payton continued. “I got to know him. The timing was perfect and he’s in the AFC, I was in the NFC. He’s very gracious. I think we took both staffs on this three or four-boat fishing trip. He’s pretty good with that fishing stuff. I don’t know anything about it. Then we would have these discussions.”

The New York Giants have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Belichick. He has a strong relationship with the franchise, but it remains to be seen if the future Hall of Famer leaves UNC and returns to the NBA.