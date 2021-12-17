Indianapolis Colts veteran T.Y. Hilton knows that Bill Belichick is a tough guy to beat. Check out his thoughts ahead of their must-win clash against the New England Patriots.

Not many people have bragging rights over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Other than Eli Manning and maybe Nick Foles, not many people in the NFL can say they've figured them out.

T.Y. Hilton is just one of his many victims. He has yet to beat the Patriots for the first time in his career, and he's hoping that his very-first win over them comes at the most crucial time of the season.

The Indianapolis Colts and their tough defensive unit will host Mac Jones' Patriots for a rare Saturday game. And even though they're coming off a BYE week and had plenty of time to prepare, Hilton still knows that you're never fully prepared to face Belichick.

T.Y. Hilton Lauds Bill Belichick Says To Expect The Unexpected

“They’re fundamentally sound. They’re great in their scheme,’’ Hilton told CBS 4 Indy. “They do everything their coach asks them to do and they’ve got playmakers.’ It’s a great challenge to go up against a defense that is coached by him."

When asked about what to do to have a chance to beat the Patriots, Hilton said that there's not an actual formula for that. In reality, the Patriots and Belichick's defense are always prepared for what you've got:

“Expect the unexpected,’’ Hilton said. “The thing with (Belichick) is whatever you do well, he’s gonna take it away. So if you’re right-handed, you better learn to shoot with your left half. If you’re left-handed, you better learn to shoot with your right hand. That’s just how he is. We’ve just got to be ready for anything and everything when it comes to that defense.’’

Hilton lauded their defense's ability to use any team's strength against them. Even so, all he wants is to beat them even if that means he's getting double-teamed and his numbers are far from impressive:

"Anytime you’re not able to be a factor, it sucks," the veteran admitted. "But it’s part of their game plan. Take me out of the game and live with the rest. It’s going to be very different. Don’t know what their plan is, but we’ll figure it out and go from there.’’

The Patriots are the best team in the NFL right now, winning seven straight games and looking like a legit Super Bowl contender. Maybe, a date with Frank Reich's tough defense will get them back to Earth.