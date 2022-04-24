The Buccaneers' schedule in 2022 is not ready, but the list of opponents is a sample of what the team's schedule will be in the upcoming season, they will play against top teams.

The time is drawing near for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to play another season together and try to win a Super Bowl title and another ring for Brady's hand. But the defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams, are ready to fight to the bitter end.

The Buccaneers must find a way to fix the holes from last season so things are less complicated in the playoffs. But despite everything, the Bucs had the 2nd best offense of the 2021 NFL season.

The Buccaneers schedule is not ready yet, but what is known is that at least this year we will have two tripleheaders, one for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas. It is very likely that the Bucs play at least in one of the tripleheaders.

Who are the opponents of the Buccaneers in 2022?

The Bucs and Tom Brady will have to play at some point in the season against the defending champions the Los Angeles Rams, it will be an interesting game since they were the ones that eliminated the Buccaneers in the 2021 season playoffs.

Overall the Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule projection could be considered relatively easy for the season, but the Saints, 49ers, Packers, Cowboys, Rams and Ravens will be the toughest games for the Bucs defense.

