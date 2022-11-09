Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich for the Week 10 in the 2022 NFL regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks meet in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. Tom Brady is ready to offer one of his last international performances. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Buccaneers won last week against the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 in what was the end of a painful losing streak of three weeks. So far the Buccaneers' record is negative at 4-5-0 overall.

The Seahawks are playing better than ever, it seems that the origin of their issues was Russell Wilson, since things with Geno Smith work much better. The most recent win for the Seahawks was against the Arizona Cardinals 31-21.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Date

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks play for the Week 10 in the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich. People are excited to see Tom Brady, but the Buccaneers need to win this game to add another win to their record.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks at the 2022 NFL regular season

This game for the Week 10 in the 2022 NFL regular season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, November 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US and in Europe is NFL Network.

