The first time that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen together was at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The tight end thanked the singer for attending the match with a very romantic gesture once they left the venue.

After several weeks of ongoing rumors, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have finally confirmed that they are hanging out. The Grammy award winner was spotted at the Chiefs’ Week 3 game of the 2023 NFL season, and, of course, she cheered for the tight end throughout the entire match.

Swift appeared in Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. At the end of the game, they were seen leaving the venue together, but the night didn’t end there for this new couple.

Report: Travis Kelce had a very romantic gesture towards Taylor Swift in a restaurant

The Chiefs have gained a new fan in Taylor Swift, thanks to Travis Kelce. Reports suggest they are now dating, and the tight end is determined to win her heart with very kind and romantic gestures towards her.

Once the Bears vs. Chiefs game finished, Kelce and Swift were caught leaving Arrowhead Stadium together. The tight end drove a convertible car with the singer in the passenger seat, and the Swifties are going crazy over this new love story.

According to reports, their night continued after leaving the stadium. Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelce rented an entire restaurant for a private party for Taylor Swift and his teammates.

“Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift officially in a relationship?

As of today, there are only reports of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating; they have not officially entered into a relationship.