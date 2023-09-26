The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is what everybody is talking about nowadays, even Bill Belichick. The coach of the New England Patriots has shared his honest take on the matter, with a very surprising statement about it.

During the summer, Travis Kelce revealed his intentions to date Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end achieved his goal, as the Grammy award-winning singer was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, cheering for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Certainly, there was a lot of buzz surrounding this new couple, with everyone, from Kelce’s teammates to other members of the league like Bill Belichick, discussing it. Despite his typically serious demeanor, the coach offered his opinion on the matter in a light-hearted and humorous manner.

Bill Belichick’s honest take on the possible relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

During the Week 3 game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs, a new face appeared at Travis Kelce’s suite. Taylor Swift attended the match to cheer for the tight end, finally confirming their dating rumors.

The news shocked everybody, including Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach was questioned about this new relationship, and gave a surprising answer. “Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion during an interview on ‘The Greg Hill Show.’

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a relationship, it’s clear that they are dating. Football has taken a back seat, and the focus in the NFL today is primarily on this new couple.

How many Grammys does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor Swift has won 12 Grammy awards and has been nominated 46 times.