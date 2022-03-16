Little by little more NFL teams are realizing that overtime is unfair and it is time to make significant changes so that overtime is not a game finisher for the team that does not have the ball.

The Tennessee Titans join two other NFL teams to propose a change to the unfair overtime rule that has ruined the future of multiple teams in recent seasons. But it is not the first time that the matter has been discussed, seasons ago other franchises had already showed complaints and proposals against overtime.

The overtime rules have been changed multiple times in the 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2017-2018 seasons. But the overtime format has never changed as such, since the winning team of the coin toss is the first to try to score a touchdown and they are usually the winners of the game.

The Titans weren't victims of the overtime rules last season, but the most controversial game that set off alarm bells was Chiefs vs. Bills, a close game where overtime gave Patrick Mahomes a wide lead thanks to the coin toss.

What are the Titans proposing to change overtime?

The Titans propose that the team that scores the first touchdown in overtime must also score a two-point conversion to win the game, otherwise the opposing team will have ball possession and could win the game with a touchdown and a 1-point conversion.

What are the other NFL teams proposing to change the overtime rule?

The other proposal by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles is much simpler and more reasonable, they want both teams to have ball possession in overtime and that translates to both teams having a possible chance to score a touchdown in overtime.

So far only three NFL franchises have submitted proposals to the NFL to change the overtime rule, but it's unlikely the league will agree to any of them so far unless most teams agree and ask to change the rule.

