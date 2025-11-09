Terrell Suggs issues fierce warning to Ravens defense amid criticism of coaches

Terrell Suggs didn’t hold back when addressing the state of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense, making it clear that the responsibility lies squarely with the players, not the coaching staff. “We’ve got to have guys grow up,” Suggs said. “I hate how everybody is blaming the coaches. When the players cross that line there is no perfect call.”

The former linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion also challenged the team’s defenders to show who truly belongs in Baltimore. “Only we can save us,” he added. “We’ve got to find out who’s Ravens and who’s not.” His message was as much a call for accountability as it was a reminder of the pride and standard expected from anyone wearing the Ravens uniform.

Currently, the Ravens defense ranks 24th out of 32 in the NFL. However, the unit has shown signs of improvement over the last two games, allowing only 22 combined points in contests against the Bears and Dolphins, providing a sense of calm heading into Week 10.

Ravens’ defensive struggles and standouts

In his era with the Ravens, Suggs was part of a fearsome defensive line that did everything possible to win games. Today, the team faces different challenges, though young talent is stepping up, such as Teddye Buchanan, who, at just 23, leads the team in combined tackles with 23.

Another known defensive standout is Roquan Smith, whose 58 combined tackles this season make him one of the team’s best defensive assets. Meanwhile, Kyle Hamilton, despite some early-season issues, has been adjusting and now has 49 combined tackles and 2 QB hits.

Suggs’ peak tackling performance

In a single season, Suggs recorded a career-high 80 combined tackles in 2013, a season in which he earned a Pro Bowl selection and other honors. His only Defensive Player of the Year award came in 2011, a year he registered 70 combined tackles and 23 QB hits across 16 games.