Trending topics:
NFL

Terrell Suggs issues fierce warning to Ravens defense amid criticism of coaches

Terrell Suggs knows the Baltimore Ravens from the inside and understands exactly how things function on defense; despite being retired, he is one of the veteran voices whose message can resonate deep within the team's trenches.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Terrell Suggs during his time with the Chiefs on December 22, 2019 in Chicago.
© Getty ImagesTerrell Suggs during his time with the Chiefs on December 22, 2019 in Chicago.

Terrell Suggs didn’t hold back when addressing the state of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense, making it clear that the responsibility lies squarely with the players, not the coaching staff. “We’ve got to have guys grow up,” Suggs said. “I hate how everybody is blaming the coaches. When the players cross that line there is no perfect call.”

The former linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion also challenged the team’s defenders to show who truly belongs in Baltimore. “Only we can save us,” he added. “We’ve got to find out who’s Ravens and who’s not.” His message was as much a call for accountability as it was a reminder of the pride and standard expected from anyone wearing the Ravens uniform.

Currently, the Ravens defense ranks 24th out of 32 in the NFL. However, the unit has shown signs of improvement over the last two games, allowing only 22 combined points in contests against the Bears and Dolphins, providing a sense of calm heading into Week 10.

Advertisement

Ravens’ defensive struggles and standouts

In his era with the Ravens, Suggs was part of a fearsome defensive line that did everything possible to win games. Today, the team faces different challenges, though young talent is stepping up, such as Teddye Buchanan, who, at just 23, leads the team in combined tackles with 23.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Another known defensive standout is Roquan Smith, whose 58 combined tackles this season make him one of the team’s best defensive assets. Meanwhile, Kyle Hamilton, despite some early-season issues, has been adjusting and now has 49 combined tackles and 2 QB hits.

John Harbaugh’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens head coach have?

see also

John Harbaugh’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens head coach have?

Suggs’ peak tackling performance

In a single season, Suggs recorded a career-high 80 combined tackles in 2013, a season in which he earned a Pro Bowl selection and other honors. His only Defensive Player of the Year award came in 2011, a year he registered 70 combined tackles and 23 QB hits across 16 games.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Is Garrett Wilson playing today for NY Jets vs Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Garrett Wilson playing today for NY Jets vs Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Is Shedeur Sanders playing today for Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets in Week 10?
NFL

Is Shedeur Sanders playing today for Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets in Week 10?

Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Chicago Bears vs NY Giants in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Chicago Bears vs NY Giants in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Who’s the halftime show performer for the Colts vs Falcons Week 10 Berlin game?
NFL

Who’s the halftime show performer for the Colts vs Falcons Week 10 Berlin game?

Better Collective Logo