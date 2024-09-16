On Sunday, Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury during the Texans vs. Bears game, and he has blamed Roger Goodell and the NFL for it.

The Houston Texans secured a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. However, the win was overshadowed by an ankle injury to Joe Mixon, who has now pointed fingers at the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell for his setback.

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the league showcased a battle between two emerging stars: Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud. Analysts believe both quarterbacks have the potential to dominate in the coming years, which is why their teams have surrounded them with top-tier talent.

Earlier this year, the Texans signed Joe Mixon to be their lead running back. After an impressive run with the Bengals, Houston saw Mixon as a key addition to support Stroud in the backfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Mixon calls out the NFL after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2

Last year, the Texans selected CJ Stroud in the first round of the NFL Draft. The AFC South team was in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, and the former Ohio State standout has exceeded expectations so far.

However, the Texans’ front office knows Stroud can’t succeed alone. To support him, the team has added several key players since his arrival, aiming to help him reach his full potential.

Advertisement

Joe Mixon joined the Texans earlier this year as a reliable running back, but he’s now sidelined with an ankle injury sustained during Week 2’s game against the Bears.

Advertisement

In the offseason, the NFL announced a ban on the hip-drop tackle to reduce injuries. Yet, after 31 games this season, enforcement has been inconsistent, with many violations going unpunished.

Advertisement

Mixon became the latest victim of this poor officiating when he was hip-drop tackled in the third quarter against Chicago. He left the game immediately, visibly in pain from his ankle injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is now set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The lack of a penalty on the play has left Mixon frustrated, questioning why the NFL would ban the tackle if it won’t be properly enforced.

“The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason,” Mixon wrote on X, formerly known asTwitter. “Time to put your money where your mouth is.”

Advertisement

How many games will Joe Mixon miss due to his ankle injury?

Joe Mixon managed to return in the fourth quarter, though his playing time was limited. He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, with an ankle sprain being the best scenario for him.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs throws shade at Josh Allen, Bills after Week 1

“Joe got rolled up. The guy’s weight definitely came down on his ankle,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. “Didn’t look good from my view. We’ll evaluate Joe throughout the week. Hopefully he’s okay. Have to see the film and see if it was really a hip-drop tackle.”

Advertisement