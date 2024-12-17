The season for the New York Jets in the NFL has been far from what was expected, despite their recent victory last weekend. However, one of the highlights has been the arrival of Davante Adams to the team and his subsequent performance. The WR is among the best in his position, and in light of this, he sent a strong warning to his counterpart from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans.

Currently, both Adams and Evans are among the best in the league when it comes to wide receivers. In fact, both players are ranked in the top 10 for the most receiving touchdowns.

The former Raiders and Packersplayer made an appearance on the Up&Adams show with Kay Adams and, among other things, warned the Buccaneers star that he would do whatever it takes to catch up to him in this prestigious ranking.

“It’s tough to keep up with Mike, he’s one of the greats… but I’m definitely coming for him,” Davante Adams stated. Mike Evans currently holds the 9th spot with 103 touchdowns, while the Jets’ player is in 10th place with 101 receptions.

Currently, the leader of this prestigious ranking is none other than former San Francisco 49ers WR, Jerry Rice. His total of receiving touchdowns reached an impressive 197.

The top all-time receiving touchdown leaders in the NFL

Davante Adams and Mike Evans are two of the best active players in their position, however, legendary colleagues who have held that spot throughout history have left an indelible mark when it comes to the numbers.

Here is the top 10 list of players with the most receiving touchdowns in NFL history:

Jerry Rice – 197

Randy Moss – 156

Terrell Owens – 153

Cris Carter – 130

Marvin Harrison – 128

Larry Fitzgerald – 121

Antonio Gates – 116

Tony Gonzalez – 111

Mike Evans – 103

Davante Adams – 101

The Jets’ final stretch with Adams

The recent victory over the Jaguars provided a much-needed boost for the Jets in a disappointing season. Backed by the experience of Aaron Rodgers and the offensive talent of Davante Adams, the New York team will do everything in their power to win the remaining three games and finish the season on a positive note.

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd

vs Buffalo Bills, December 29th

vs Miami Dolphins, January 5th