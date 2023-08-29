The Philadelphia Eagles have firmly established themselves as true championship contenders. Their journey to the Super Bowl the previous season, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, left them knowing they are just one step away from winning a ring.

While their defense was already a formidable force going into last year, questions loomed over the potential of their offense as Jalen Hurts was still an uncertain player. However, the quarterback quickly evolved into an unexpected MVP candidate throughout the regular season.

This exponential growth positioned them as the team to beat in the NFC, but Philadelphia isn’t just staying with the same roster to keep everything together. Instead, they acquired a tight end via trade to enhance their receiving options.

The Eagles Trade for Albert Okwuegbunam

Hurts’ remarkable performance not only ignited the offense but also showcased his leadership and playmaking abilities on the field. His connection with newly-acquired A.J. Brown gave the team another level of danger when they go through the air.

On the day when the rosters were finalized across the league, the Eagles added another weapon. Philadelphia have completed an intriguing trade with the Denver Broncos for Albert Okwuegbunam.

This trade aims to provide depth to the tight end room without making a substantial investment. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles sent the Broncos a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

When Was Albert Okwuegbunam Drafted?

Albert Okwuegbunam was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 by the Broncos with the 118th overall pick.