NFL News: Eagles C Jason Kelce's honest take on the massive fight with the Colts

This year’s training camps have shared a common occurrence: fights. Now, Jason Kelce, the center of the Philadelphia Eagles, spoke candidly about their massive brawl with the Indianapolis Colts during a joint practice.

The Eagles are seen, once again, as true contenders to win the Super Bowl this year. Last season, they were very close from lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy, but they lost it to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other hand, the Indianapolis Colts have struggled to compete in recent years. They have added new players to achieve success, but it seems like it is a long-term project that would give results in the near future.

Jason Kelce gets real on the Eagles vs Colts fight

Joint practices always bring a lot of tension to the field. With the 2023 NFL season approaching, teams want to show competitiveness, and they really don’t want to feel underestimated.

This years, there have been a lot of fights, and the Eagles and the Colts brought a new one. During their joint practice, Jason Kelce blindsided Zaire Franklin and shoved him to the ground, which doesn’t make him proud at all.

“I let my emotions get the better of me,” Kelce said after Tuesday’s practice. “You try to keep things civil on the field and being a guy that sustains the level of emotion and level of play out there, I let my emotions get the better of me.

“It certainly doesn’t belong out there on the field. [I’m] a little bit ashamed it got to that level that it did. I’m certainly not happy about that.”