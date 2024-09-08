The surprising reaction from former New England Patriots players to Bill Belichick’s social media debut

After making his debut on social media, Bill Belichick sparked significant reactions from both his surroundings and his former players with the New England Patriots.

After stepping down as the head coach of the New England Patriots, the NFL world began to wonder what the future held for Bill Belichick. Linked unsuccessfully with other franchises, the former HC started his career as a commentator in the media and made his debut on social media, which led to surprising reactions from his former players.

Curiosity swept through the circles of the multi-champion coach in New England last week when news broke of Bill Belichick’s appearance on Instagram. While it’s not unusual for someone to join a social media platform these days, what’s intriguing is that Belichick, during his time in Foxborough, often mocked social media.

It was none other than defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale who, in a conversation with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, shared his reaction to the coach’s appearance on social media: “Everyone in here was laughing about it. His followers are going crazy right now. He was always on top of us, saying ‘Be careful on social media with what you post.’ But I feel like with him not coaching right now, it’s good for him to engage on social media.”

Without a doubt, Bill Belichick’s arrival on Instagram is one of the most eye-catching tidbits leading up to a new NFL season. The multiple-time champion with the Pats is now enjoying the sport from the other side of the sidelines.

Daniel Ekuale #95 of the New England Patriots celebrates after sacking Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

The reaction from his circle

Not only did his former players have a significant reaction to Bill Belichick’s appearance on Instagram, but also some of his closest associates expressed surprise at the news.

In the New England franchise, his son, Brian Belichick, works as the Safeties Coordinator. When asked about his opinion on his father appearing on social media, Brian admitted that his decision was truly surprising.

The future of Bill Belichick

Currently, Bill Belichick is serving as an analyst for Inside the NFL and is set to make an appearance on the popular ManningCast. During Monday Night Football, he will join Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as a special guest.

Although Belichick initially intended not to return to coaching, NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that this decision could be reconsidered next year after a full season away from the sidelines.

“Those who know Belichick best say that despite his burgeoning media résumé, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still would like to return to coaching in 2025, but only in the right situations with good jobs. Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline, according to sources.”

