Who’s performing at halftime of Chiefs vs Broncos MNF today in 2026 NFL Week 1?

Chiefs vs. Broncos brings the 2026 NFL season to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football. As Kansas City hosts its AFC West rival, a special halftime performance adds another layer to the Week 1 spectacle.

The University of Kansas Marching Jayhawks are performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1, bringing one of college football’s most recognizable marching bands to Arrowhead Stadium.

The appearance is part of Kansas City’s home-opening festivities as the Chiefs begin the 2026 NFL regular season. The halftime show adds a local college-football flavor to a night already packed with tradition.

Beyond the halftime performance, Monday night’s entertainment includes a pregame ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of September 11, with a field-sized flag, the National Anthem and a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber flyover.

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Who are the University of Kansas Marching Jayhawks?

The University of Kansas Marching Jayhawks are the marching band from the University of Kansas. Their performance comes as the Chiefs welcome Denver for the first game of the 2026 campaign.

Members of the University of Kansas marching band perform prior to a game (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Their activities extend beyond football: the group also provides pep bands for Kansas women’s volleyball and the school’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. The band has also received one of the biggest honors available to collegiate marching ensembles.

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They were awarded the 1989 Sudler Trophy, an honor the Chiefs describe as the highest distinction for college marching bands. Their appearance at Arrowhead therefore brings a major piece of Kansas collegiate tradition into an NFL setting.

What time does the Chiefs vs Broncos halftime show start?

The Chiefs vs. Broncos halftime show is expected to begin around 9:45 PM ET on Monday, September 14, although there is no exact scheduled start time because halftime begins after the first half of the game ends.

The game-day schedule lists the pregame events precisely — including the 8:11 PM ET National Anthem, the 8:12 PM ET flyover, the 8:13 PM ET coin toss and the 8:15 PM ET kickoff — but does not assign a clock time to the halftime show.