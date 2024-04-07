Even though he's not coming off a good season and has struggled with injuries, former star WR Odell Beckham Jr. is still drawing interest from an AFC East team.

It’s been a long while since we last saw Odell Beckham Jr. ranked among the best wide receivers in the National Football League. He’s coming off a down year by his standards, and some think he can’t stay healthy anymore.

Nonetheless, a contending team with more stars could benefit greatly from a player like him. Even if he’s no longer the same, he should still command plenty of defensive attention.

That’s why the Miami Dolphins seemed like a tailor-made fit for him. They already have an elite one-two punch with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, so he could have plenty of wide-open looks.

The Dolphins Still Want OBJ

“At the March league meeting, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the Dolphins made an offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and said the conversations will be ongoing. A week into April, those conversations haven’t stopped, but they also haven’t resulted in a deal,” reported Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

Even though there haven’t been many updates lately, the Dolphins are reportedly still keen on signing the former New York Giants star, but they need to make the money work:

“A report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said that the Dolphins are “trying pretty hard” to sign Beckham, but regardless of how hard they’re trying, they obviously haven’t offered Beckham the kind of money that’s going to make him willing to sign, at least at this point in the offseason,” the report added.

Of course, they must be wary of overplaying for an aging player with a history of injuries, so it’ll be interesting to see how much both sides are willing to wait before getting a deal done.