Tyreek Hill has produced a frenzy on social media by apparently confirming the next chapter of Odell Beckham Jr in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL during the last decades. Hill acquired an almost legendary status alongside Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, while Beckham became a star with the New York Giants.

Furthermore, both have already won the Super Bowl being key factors with their teams. In Hill’s case, his ring came playing for the Chiefs, while Odell achieved it helping Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, in an announcement that has surprised the NFL, Tyreek Hill hinted that Odell Beckham will play with him for the Miami Dolphins. Undoubtedly, it would be a spectacular offense alongside Jaylen Waddle.

Will Odell Beckham Jr play for the Miami Dolphins?

While there is no official confirmation at the moment, Tyreek Hill ‘hinted’ that it’s going to happen by posting an image on his official Snapchat account welcoming Odell Beckham Jr, who is a free agent. “OBJ to Miami confirmed.”

If the information revealed by Hill is true, the Miami Dolphins would likely have the best wide receiver group in the NFL. Tyreek as No.1, Waddle as No.2, and Beckham as a dangerous No.3.

However, the Dolphins’ future would depend entirely on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa making a leap in quality so that the franchise can win its first playoff game in more than two decades.