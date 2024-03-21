Odell Beckham Jr. is still regarded as an incredible wide receiver. After leaving the Baltimore Ravens, it seems like he will join another Super Bowl contender to bolster its offense for the 2024 NFL season.

Last year, the Ravens decided to sign a star wide receiver for Lamar Jackson. Fortunately for them, Odell Beckham Jr. was available as a free agent, and they didn’t hesitate to include him to their roster.

However, Beckham Jr. was unable to extend his contract with Baltimore. Now, the wideout is looking for a new team to play the upcoming campaign, and he might have already found it in the AFC East.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. will meet with the Miami Dolphins

The 2024 free agency has already started. All the teams are making several changes in order to improve their rosters, and the players are waiting for a better opportunity to compete.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Ravens will not continue with Odell Beckham Jr. The talented wideout is set to be released in June, and he’s ready to take his talent elsewhere.

Even though he has not been released yet, Beckham Jr. is already searching for his next team. There are several teams interested, but he might have a preference for one in particular that could potentially grant him his second Super Bowl ring.

According to CBS Sports, the Miami Dolphins will meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday. The team wants to provide Tua Tagovailoa with another top receiver, and OBJ could help them succeed this same year.

How much could Odell Beckham Jr. earn in 2024?

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens to play the 2023 season for $15 million. However, his performance did not meet expectations, which could pose challenges for him in securing a similar salary for the 2024 season.

According to Spotrac, Odell Beckham Jr. could reach a 1-year, $11 million deal for the upcoming campaign. However, it will all depend on the decision of his next team and the player.