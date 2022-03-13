Tom Brady announces his return to the NFL after a short retirement where he was expected to return but to play with another team. Other big sports players like Michael Jordan did the same in his time, coming back to win more.

Tom Brady is back in the NFL, he announced his return to the action on Sunday, March 13, 2022, a few hours after the entire country was focused on watching TV waiting for the 2022 March Madness Bracket to be revealed. This is big news, so big that this week there will be more talk about Tom Brady than the college basketball tournament.

But Tom Brady is not the only GOAT who has come back from retirement to play a couple more seasons, another sports legend who did the same in the United States was Michael Jordan. Although at that time things were different and the only big basketball player was Jordan, while Brady would have to play in the same league where other quarterbacks with a lot of talent are playing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers never traded Brady or even thought about replacing him with another quarterback, plus there were almost no changes to the Buccaneers roster and the offensive and defensive lines are unlikely to change.

How long was Tom Brady retired?

Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2022, since then only 40 days of his retirement passed until the day of his return to the NFL on March 13, 2022. There were rumors that Brady was going to return to the NFL before the start of the 2022-2023 regular season.

Did Michael Jordan win anything after coming back from retirement?

Michael Jordan did the same as Tom Brady, he retired after he finished a successful season where he had won a title with the Bulls in the 1992-1993 season, but he came back a season later to play in the 1994-95 season until 1998. During that period of return to the NBA, Jordan won four more NBA titles with the Bulls.

When was the last time Tom Brady won a Super Bowl?

Tom Brady last won the Super Bowl with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in 2020 in a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, that was Brady's seventh ring in his career as a quarterback.

