Tom Brady is trending on social media after a spectacular speech during his induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. His reflection on life and football has amazed millions of people worldwide.

“I encourage everyone to play football for the simple reason that it is hard. It’s hard when you’re young to wake up in the offseason at 6 am to go train and work out, knowing that all your friends are sleeping in and eating pancakes. It’s hard when you’re on your way to practice, weighed down with all your gear and it’s 90 degrees out and all of the other kids are at the pool or at the beach and your body is already completely exhausted from workouts.”

After winning the Super Bowl seven times in the NFL, Brady acknowledged in his message that the sport he loves can teach a lot of lessons to the younger generations.

“It’s hard to throw, catch, block and tackle and hit kids when they’re way bigger and way more developed than you, only to go home that night bruised and battered and strained, but knowing that you have to show up again the next day for just the chance to try again. But understand this: life is hard.”

Tom Brady delivered an incredible speech (Getty Images)

Tom Brady gives epic speech at Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

Tom Brady left a statement that has been replicated by hundreds of media outlets worldwide. A powerful reflection admitting that the most talented person is not always the one who has the most success in life.

“To be successful at anything, the truth is you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t. Consistent, determined and willing to work for it. No shortcuts. If you look at all my teammates here tonight, it would be impossible to find better examples of men who embody that work ethic, integrity, purpose, determination and discipline that it takes to be a champion in life.”

Therefore, as Peyton Manning has also emphasized many times, the idea is always to be better prepared than the opponent. “No matter who you are, there are bumps and hits and bruises along the way. And my advice is to prepare yourself. Because football lessons teach us that success and achievement come from overcoming adversity and that team accomplishment far exceeds anyone’s individual goals.”