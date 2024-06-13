Tom Brady experienced a very special moment on Wednesday night when the New England Patriots paid tribute to him by retiring his legendary number 12 and confirming his place in the team’s Hall of Fame. After winning the Super Bowl six times with the team, this decision by owner Robert Kraft was inevitable.

“I am eternally grateful. I am Tom Brady and I am a Patriot. It feels good to be home. This evening marks a monumental moment in my life. It’s a celebration of 20 years here in New England playing for the Patriots, playing for you, the greatest fans in the NFL. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and a deep sense of honor. So, let me say thank you for all that you’ve done to help me achieve lifelong dreams.”

However, even in this environment of reconciliation, it’s important to remember Brady’s departure from the Patriots was one of the most controversial stories in the NFL.

Bill Belichick was convinced that Jimmy Garoppolo was the franchise quarterback of the future, so Tom went to Tampa to get another championship ring. Now, during the spectacular ceremony, Tom Brady put everything in the past.

Tom Brady had kind words for Bill Belichick (Getty Images)

Tom Brady sends special message to Bill Belichick

Despite all the controversy between them, Bill Belichick was at the ceremony to retire Tom Brady’s number. After also being present during the star’s roast on Netflix, it seems things are getting better in their relationship.

“Thank you for all you have done for us. Thank you for all you’ve done for me. Thank you for the example and model that you’ve been for all of us on a daily basis for 20 years. You’re unbelievable. Congratulations.”

After that emotional speech by Belichick, Brady had an epic answer for his former head coach. “Thank you for your tireless commitment to develop and push me to be my very best. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t you, it was us. Let me make this crystal clear, there is no coach in the world I would rather play for than Bill Belichick.”