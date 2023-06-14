Even though he decided to retire for good, Tom Brady cannot stay completely away from the league where he shone for over two decades. The legendary quarterback is still connected to the NFL in many ways, especially after becoming a minority owner of the Raiders.

That decision once again sparked speculation about a possible comeback, with many claiming the seven-time Super Bowl champ would become Las Vegas‘ quarterback this season.

Brady made sure to rule out that possibility, since he’s already enjoying life off the field. What many wonder, though, is why the Raiders and not other teams. In an interview with the Associated Press, he explained his decision.

Tom Brady explains why Raiders instead of other franchises

“I grew up in the Bay Area,” Brady said. “My favorite team was the (San Francisco) 49ers. The team across the bay was the (Oakland) Raiders. And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise.

“When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and General Manager), Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore, but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then, the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders; it was a dream come true for me.“

Though we won’t see Brady under center anymore, he will stay close to the gridiron. Apart from becoming a minority owner of the Raiders, TB12 will join FOX Sports as an NFL analyst.