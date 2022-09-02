Trouble in paradise? Apparently, Tom Brady's decision to come back from retirement has taken a toll on his marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

Plastic surgery, an appearance on The Masked Singer, vacation, and even boredom. People have fired takes left and right trying to explain why Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp for eleven days.

The team has repeatedly stated that they were aware of Brady's trip and that it was planned. They had his back as he had to deal with some personal affairs and knew he was going to go back in game shape.

Brady even tried to put the rumors in the rearview mirror but didn't offer many details, nor that he had to. But the internet gossip never stops, and now it seems there could be some trouble in paradise between him and Gisele Bundchen.

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Aren't In A Good Place Right Now

(Via Page Six)

"The model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL, while he has remained behind for team training.

'Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,' a source tells Page Six, adding that this has happened before with the couple, but they have always reunited in the past.

The news comes after the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, missed 11 days of training in August. When quizzed about his disappearance, the sports star said: 'It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.'"

Brady, Gisele Have A 'Fiery Relationship'

Brady had openly admitted that he wanted to spend more time with his family and that Gisele had made a lot of sacrifices for his career. So, it's only natural to think she might not be that happy with his decision to come back:

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," another source told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

“They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!" an insider added.

Brady's retirement lasted a grand total of 40 days, and the internet was full of jokes about him not wanting to be around his family upon his comeback announcement. We're not saying that's the case, but it's hard not to judge Gisele for being angry.