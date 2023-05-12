It hasn’t been long since we last saw Tom Brady wreaking havoc in the National Football League. Notably, the legendary quarterback isn’t ready to walk away from the game entirely, so he’s looking to acquire a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ironically, the Raiders fanbase has despised Brady and the New England Patriots since that infamous ‘tuck rule’ game. Now, however, he could help them fulfill their true financial potential after moving to one of the largest markets on Earth.

The deal isn’t expected to interfere with Brady’s record-setting contract with FOX. So, all the rumors about Brady potentially walking away from that new endeavor aren’t true at all.

Tom Brady To Buy A Minority Stake In The Las Vegas Raiders

(Transcript via Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter – ESPN)

“Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution, yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation. Brady’s investment is expected to be ‘passive,’ a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.

(…)

It’s believed that Brady’s 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox, which is due to start in 2024, would be unaffected by an investment in the Raiders. A source told ESPN that Fox has “blessed” the arrangement. Sources said that league policy about team ownership overlapping with media employment comes into play only if the owner holds a position of authority at the media company and could impact broadcast rights negotiations. Fox and the NFL agreed to an 11-year rights deal in 2021.”

So, it’s finally time to bury the hatchet, Raiders fans. Just welcome Tom Terrific and his wealth with open arms and hope this minor move leads you to the same success he found in his playing days.