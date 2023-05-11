Tom Brady will finally come back home with the Patriots. Read here to check out the details of this incredible episode.

Just a few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Following a very disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, Tom Brady will return in a very special football celebration with the New England Patriots. Read here to check out the details of this surprising episode which includes a reunion with Bill Belichick.

Will Tom Brady be returning with the New England Patriots?

In a very shocking announcement prior to the NFL schedule release, Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, confirmed the return of Tom Brady to honor the legendary quarterback at home.

"I'm happy to tell you that I invited him back (Brady) to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. It'll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us."

According to Kraft, it's time to honor the greatest player of all time in front of his beloved fans. "The NFL is over a century old and 20 percent of those years, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough."

Though the NFL schedule hasn't been released yet, Kraft's words point out that the Patriots might play at home in Week 1. Whether it would be a prime-time game or not considering Brady's presence, that's yet to be seen.