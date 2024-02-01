Andy Reid made an appearance in a recent episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast with Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, in which the Kansas City Chiefs hope to repeat the success from last year.

The 65-year-old, who won two rings as a head coach in Kansas City and another one as an assistant coach in Green Bay, doesn’t need to be told how to win championships. However, it’s safe to say he would be open to getting advice on how to win back-to-back titles.

Brady has done that with the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005, which is why host Jim Gray brought the topic to the table during the podcast. Unsurprisingly, the retired quarterback stressed how difficult it is to do what the Chiefs are trying to accomplish this year.

“It’s hard to win one Super Bowl. So to win two of them and back-to-back years, I mean…it’s very, very difficult,” Brady said, via ClutchPoints. “I think the teams that I was on that were able to do great things year after year, it was the character of the players, the coaches, and the system that we had that brought the best out of everybody in the biggest moments. And, you know, we always try to put a lot of pressure on our players all the time to succeed, whether it was an O. T. A. Practice, where there was a training camp practice, whether it was a joint practice, a preseason game, the pressure was always on. I had 20 years of big days, you know, because everyone was important. And that’s how we saw it.”

Tom Brady prevented the Chiefs from repeating not long ago

Reid is at the helm of an emerging dynasty at Arrowhead, with the Chiefs set to make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years while making the AFC Championship Game in the last six years. His team has already won two rings, but a repeat is yet an unfinished task.

The Chiefs came close to repeating not long ago, but it was Tom Brady who stood on their way. In 2021, the quarterback added to his legacy by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an epic victory over then reigning champs Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, preventing Reid’s team from retaining the crown it claimed the year before.

“It’s, I mean, it’s tough to get, get to the Super Bowl period and then to be able to back to back it. You taught us part of that lesson, not only as a player, and with the Patriots, but also you kicked our tail at Tampa Bay,” Reid said. “You know, there’s a certain attitude and toughness that you’ve got to come into each game with, and you presented that to us down there. It was a good learning experience for our guys.”

Brady’s success with the Bucs further cemented his status as the greatest of all times, though Patrick Mahomes is now starting to put himself in a position to challenge that status. Just like Brady and Bill Belichick were the faces of a dynasty in Foxborough, Andy Reid and Mahomes are now trying to define an era in Kansas City.