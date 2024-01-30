Patrick Mahomes has done it again. For the fourth time in only five years, the Texas Tech product is heading to another Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, and football fans are seriously starting to consider he might be the GOAT. Tom Brady, however, explained why his own legacy is not in jeopardy.

“I think that there’s nothing that Patrick can do, in my opinion, that takes away from what I tried to accomplish in my career,” Brady said in an appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ on Tuesday. “And there’s nothing that I did that can take away from what he’s trying to accomplish. All I tried to be was the best I can be.“

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. Not only does he boast more rings than any other player, but the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also set all-time records for passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and completions (7,753).

Even so, Brady believes that nothing he accomplished takes away from what the likes of Steve Young and Joe Montana, whom he looked up to during his childhood, have achieved. To back up his argument, Brady also mentioned Dan Marino and John Elway, as his point is that no player will ever overshadow what other legends have done in the past.

“They had incredible careers and they put as much as they could into their career and I really respect that. And I just try to do the same thing,” Brady said.

Brady says he would have no problem with Mahomes tying his Super Bowl wins

Mahomes is on the brink of another Super Bowl success, when he already has two rings under his belt. Since he’s still 28, it looks like the Chiefs star has enough time to try and get close to Brady’s record of championships.

“Believe me, if anyone can go out there and win seven Super Bowls, I have so much respect for them. I understand how difficult it is. I’m going to congratulate them and give whoever it is a big hug,” Brady said.

Needless to say, both Brady’s records and his legacy remain safe for now. But while it’s still too soon to put Mahomes on the same tier as the 7x Super Bowl champ, it’s fair to believe that the Kansas City quarterback will get there at some point. Brady, however, has nothing but praise for him.

“I texted my friend who plays with Pat after the game, and I just said ‘tell him congrats, and it’s awesome to watch him play and I love watching him lead his team,” Brady said.

Brady got to play against Mahomes before stepping away from the gridiron, getting the upper hand both times they faced off in the postseason. While his first win came in the 2019 AFC Championship Game, the second was a hard-fought victory in Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.