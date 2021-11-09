Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was rather political when asked about Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination fiasco. Check out what he had to say about it.

Aaron Rodgers is once again the man of the hour around the NFL. But as you may know by now, it has nothing to do with his great skills as a quarterback or how well the Green Bay Packers have played this season.

Rodgers has become one of the league's most controversial figures over his vaccination fiasco. He claimed to be 'immunized' despite not being vaccinated and broke NFL protocols by not wearing a mask during press conferences.

Needless to say, plenty of analysts, pundits, colleagues, and even fans have called him out now that the cat is out of the bag. But Tom Brady knows better than to stir the pot and add more fuel to the fire, which is why he didn't want to talk about it.

NFL News: Tom Brady Doesn't Want To Talk About Aaron Rodgers

So, during his latest appearance on the Let's Go! podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a rather political answer when asked about Aaron Rodgers' controversial situation:

“Of course I figured you’d ask me about this,” Brady replied, as quoted by Tampa Bay Times.“I figured out I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ personal situation. Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, the TB12 Method is available in paperback where ever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that. Nope, just thought about it and obviously, that’s how I feel and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Was Ruthless To The Packers Quarterback

That was far from the case with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who wrote a lengthy blog post thrashing Rodgers for lying and reaffirming the "dumb jock" stereotype by refusing to listen to experts:

"Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus," Kareem wrote. "If he ever requires open-heart surgery will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart? While many who came into contact with him thought he was vaccinated, Rodgers had embarked on his own regimen to boost his “natural immunity.” He failed, as any scientist could have told him—and as they have been publicly telling us for over a year."

"Rodgers’ ignorance regarding the science of immunology brings back to life the old stereotype of the big dumb jock. His utter lack of even the most basic knowledge and logic is shocking," the Lakers legend sentenced.

Rodgers could be eligible to come back for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Packers sure need him behind center. But his reputation has taken a massive hit even among some of his fans.